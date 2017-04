BANGOR — Book signing with Maine photographer and author Roger L. Stevens Jr. author of “Maine Moose on the Loose,” in honor of Independent Bookstore Day, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 29, The Briar Patch, 27 Central St. Stevens has captured amazing photos of Maine’s wildlife in its natural habitat. Copies of his books will be available for sale and personalized autographs.

