Book Signing: Best-selling Author Jack Gantos at the Jesup

Monday, April 24, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Children’s author Jack Gantos is the creator of favorite, rambunctious characters including Rotten Ralph and Joey Pigza. Now, meet him at the Jesup Memorial Library on Monday, April 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for a special book signing.
Gantos, a Newbery Award winner, has written books for people of all ages, from picture books and middle-grade fiction to novels for young adults and adults. His works include “Hole in My Life,” a memoir that won the Michael L. Printz and Robert F. Sibert Honors, “Joey Pigza Swallowed the Key,” a National Book Award Finalist, and “Joey Pigza Loses Control,” a Newbery Honor book. He has also written 19 books in the “Rotten Ralph” series.
While in college, Gantos and an illustrator friend, Nicole Rubel, began working on picture books. They published their first book, “Rotten Ralph,” in 1976. It was a success and the beginning of Jack’s career as a professional writer. Jack continued to write children’s books and began to teach courses in children’s book writing and children’s literature. He developed the master’s degree program in children’s book writing at Emerson College and the Vermont College MFA program. He now devotes his time to writing books and to educational speaking. He lives with his family in Boston.
Books will be on sale at the book signing courtesy of Sherman’s Books. The Saltair Inn is a cosponsor of this event and a grant from the Hattie A. & Fred C. Lynam Trust provided funding for this program and an ongoing writing workshop. For more information contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
