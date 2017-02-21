Book Sale: Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library

By Amy Wisehart
Posted Feb. 21, 2017, at 3:59 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Ellsworth Public Library, 20 State Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-6363; ellsworth.lib.me.us

SPRING IS COMING BOOK SALE!!! The Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library will be holding a mini book sale on Saturday March 11th, from 9AM through 1PM on the main circulation floor of the Ellsworth Public Library, 20 State Street, Ellsworth, ME 207-667-6363. We will offer a variety of youth books, gardening books, books on travel, cookbooks and other selected fiction and non-fiction books. All books are $1 or less.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Climber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State ParkClimber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State Park
  2. Classical station WBACH abruptly pulled from airwaves
  3. The famous Mainer who was the last man to die of Civil War woundsThe famous Mainer who was the last man to die of Civil War wounds
  4. Three central Aroostook IGAs being soldThree central Aroostook IGAs being sold
  5. Man accused of beating girlfriend in Frankfort arrested at Portland bus terminal

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs