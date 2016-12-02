Book Sale at the Lincoln Memorial Library

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, LIncoln, Maine For more information: 207-794-2765

Take a ride over to the Lincoln Memorial Library tomorrow Saturday, December 3rd from 8 a.m. to 12 noon to discover the great books that will be on sale! We will have lots of fiction (hardcover and paperback) as well as great nonfiction including several coffee table books. No set price -make a donation which will be placed in the library book reserve account to help us purchase additional books for our collection. If you live in surrounding areas stop by to check out this great collection of books that need a new home. While in Lincoln check out our downtown area stores and take a photo of our town loon by the gazebo. The town is ready for the holiday season with a Christmas parade and tree lighting starting at 4 p.m. Thanks to a special person our town loon has a beautiful wreath around his/her neck which will light up as well. Come for the book sale and stay for the day for some shopping, dining and more.

