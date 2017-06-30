Book Sale

By swhplibrary,
Posted June 30, 2017, at 3:52 p.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

On Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, the Southwest Harbor Public Library will hold its first book sale of the summer, during Southwest Harbor’s famous Flamingo Festival. Gently-used paperbacks will be displayed on the Library lawn, and hard-cover books will be sold in the Holmes Room. Special-interest and collectible books will be included in the sale. It’s a great opportunity to stock a home library or just pick up summer vacation reading. The sale is a major fund raiser for the Library, supporting Library programs for children and adults. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

