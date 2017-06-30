Book Launch, Talk and Signing “Philip Barter: Forever Maine”

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Courthouse Gallery Fine Art, 6 Court St, Ellsworth, Maine
Ellsworth Courthouse Gallery Fine Art is pleased host the launch of Philip Barter: Forever Maine by Carl Little, a new book published by Marshall Wilkes on the work and career of painter Philip Barter. The launch will be held at the gallery on Wednesday, July 12 from 4:00– 7pm, in conjunction with a solo exhibition of Barter’s recent work, which runs June 21–July 20. The book launch will consist of a book signing and a talk by Philip Barter with an introduction by author Carl Little. The talk begins at 5:30pm. Books can be reserved by calling (207) 667- 6611. The event is free and open to the public.
In “Philip Barter: Forever Maine,” award-winning author Carl Little traces the painter’s life from a formative trip to California in the 1960s; to downeast Maine where Barter and his wife, Priscilla, made a life immersed in art for themselves and their seven children; to critical acclaim for Barter in the 1990s and his most recent paintings from 2016 and 2017.
By the early 1990s Barter had come into his own. In a review of a Barter retrospective at the Bates College Museum of Art in 1992, Maine Times critic Edgar Allen Beem noted the painter’s progress “toward a more idealized vision of the northern landscape, a vision tempered by the spiritual simplicity of Arthur Dove and the physical simplicity of Milton Avery.” Bates Museum of Art, Farnsworth Museum and Portland Museum of Art acquired his work. Barter was the subject of a feature profile in Down East magazine and went national when, in January 1995, Tim Sample highlighted his life in art in one of his “Postcards from Maine” segments on the CBS Sunday Morning program hosted by Charles Kuralt.
“Philip Barter: Forever Maine” highlights a choice selection of masterful works that reflect Barter’s increasingly abstract inclinations in depicting Maine landscapes, from the coastal estuaries and blueberry barrens of Washington and Hancock counties to the western mountains and lakes, and north to Hartley’s iconic Mount Katahdin. Barter also explored the world beyond Maine, painting in Spain, Newfoundland, Greenland, the American Southwest, and elsewhere, employing a palette as bold as his vision of his surroundings. Of his narrative paintings Barter says, “The narratives I paint are historical documents of the characters of Maine and the places they frequent, a roguishly, independent people whom I seek out, and try to be with, and who make this place I know the one-of-a kind place it is—forever Maine.
