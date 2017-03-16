Book Launch Party and Signing with Author/Illustrator Kim Jacobs, Friday, March 31 from 4 to 6 pm at the Marsh River Coop in Brooks.

Friday, March 31, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Marsh River Cooperative, 5 Veteran's Highway, Brooks, Maine
For more information: 297-722-3139; kimjacobsart.com/princess-sophie-and-the-six-swans/
Internationally known author/illustrator and Brooks resident, Kim Jacobs, will be signing Princess Sophie and the Six Swans, A Tale from the Brothers Grimm, her new book for “children” of all ages.
Kim hopes you will come and celebrate the release of her book which has been years in the making – a long journey with a few twists and turns – the fulfillment of a long held dream.
She will be showing sketches and paintings from the book and speaking about her journey and how the book came to life.
