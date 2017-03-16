Book Launch Party and Signing with Author/Illustrator Kim Jacobs, Friday, March 31 from 4 to 6 pm at the Marsh River Coop in Brooks.

Kim Jacobs
Kim Jacbos | BDN
Kim Jacbos | BDN
Kim Jacobs' new children's book
Kim Jacobs
Kim Jacobs' new children's book
By Kim Jacbos
Posted March 16, 2017, at 9:53 p.m.

Friday, March 31, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Marsh River Cooperative, 5 Veteran's Highway, Brooks, Maine

For more information: 297-722-3139; kimjacobsart.com/princess-sophie-and-the-six-swans/

Internationally known author/illustrator and Brooks resident, Kim Jacobs, will be signing Princess Sophie and the Six Swans, A Tale from the Brothers Grimm, her new book for “children” of all ages.

Kim hopes you will come and celebrate the release of her book which has been years in the making – a long journey with a few twists and turns – the fulfillment of a long held dream.

She will be showing sketches and paintings from the book and speaking about her journey and how the book came to life.

http://www.kimjacobsart.com/princess-sophie-and-the-six-swans/

kimjacobsart.com

For information call 722-3139

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. A missing comma keeps Oakhurst Dairy labor lawsuit aliveA missing comma keeps Oakhurst Dairy labor lawsuit alive
  2. Out-of-staters owe Maine almost $17 million in taxesOut-of-staters owe Maine almost $17 million in taxes
  3. Plow drivers stranded on I-295 escape unharmed — ‘except their pride’
  4. What snowplow drivers really think of people who drive in a stormWhat snowplow drivers really think of people who drive in a storm
  5. Caribou man charged with threatening business owner

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs