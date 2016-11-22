Book launch for “Women of Spirit: Exploring Sacred Paths of Wisdom Keepers”

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library Street, Pittsfield, Maine For more information: 207-487-5880; pittsfield.lib.me.us

Pittsfield Public Library is hosting a book launch gathering for “Women of Spirit: Exploring Sacred Paths of Wisdom Keepers” on Friday, December 9th from 10:30am-11:30am. The book is a collection of essays, poetry, art, rituals and prayers featuring women sojourners, sages, mystics, ministers, witches, shaman, medicine women, philosophers, therapists, life coaches, yogis, and more. Their journeys, stories, teachings and practices are beneficial for everyone who is on a spiritual journey. The anthology is full of powerful messages and useful tools for everyone.

Story continues below advertisement.

Contributor and publisher “Twinkle” Marie Manning, will read excerpts from the book, with book signing and refreshments to follow.

“Twinkle” Marie Manning is an award winning television producer, author, poet, and the founder of Matrika Press, an independent book publishing house. She is also a member of the Unitarian Universalist Society for Community Ministries (UUSCM) and frequently leads services and rituals at liberal congregations. She is somewhat of an enigma as you can just as easily find her on a stage in front of a thousand people in California conducting a live-studio-audience television event, as you can meet her in a local New England church speaking from the pulpit to a few dozen congregants. Her spiritual path meets her secular path in many ways, as becomes evident in the content of her most recently curated anthology: Women of Spirit, Exploring Sacred Paths of Wisdom Keepers.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →