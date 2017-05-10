Book Giveaway Bonanza

Come to the Book Bonanza at the Pittsfield Public Library Wednesday May 17 – Friday, May 19 from 10:00 – 6:00 and Saturday, May 20 from 10:00 – 1:00. Ex-library books are looking for a new home. You may adopt a bagful of books and share them with friends. There is no adoption fee, but donations for the Friends of the Library will be gratefully accepted. These free books are both fiction and informational. They could be great to read during the summer or might be used for craft projects. Your imagination is the limit!

