Book Giveaway Bonanza

By Lyn Smith
Posted May 10, 2017, at 11:59 a.m.

Come to the Book Bonanza at the Pittsfield Public Library Wednesday May 17 – Friday, May 19 from 10:00 – 6:00 and Saturday, May 20 from 10:00 – 1:00. Ex-library books are looking for a new home. You may adopt a bagful of books and share them with friends. There is no adoption fee, but donations for the Friends of the Library will be gratefully accepted. These free books are both fiction and informational. They could be great to read during the summer or might be used for craft projects. Your imagination is the limit!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Local woman, 55, dies in Frankfort crash
  2. Tunnel collapses at nuclear waste site in Washington stateTunnel collapses at nuclear waste site in Washington state
  3. Maine ticks toward a statewide vote on time zone changeMaine ticks toward a statewide vote on time zone change
  4. Hermon woman admits getting thousands in fraudulent money orders
  5. LePage: Democrats keep people on welfare to earn their votesLePage: Democrats keep people on welfare to earn their votes

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs