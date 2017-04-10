BOOK DISCUSSION – WILBER’S WAR

Monday, May 15, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main St., Brewer, Maine
For more information: 2079897943; brewermaine.gov/library
Author and former Bangor resident Hale Bradt will join us at the Brewer Public Library on May 15 at 4:00 pm for a discussion of his book Wilber’s War (abridged): An American Family’s Journey through World War II. The book chronicles with sensitive insight the wartime journeys and exploits of the Bangor-area National Guard unit, the 152nd Field Artillery, during its three-year deployment in the Pacific Theater. It also candidly presents the difficult life choices made by the author’s mother on the home front. For more about the book, see www.wilberswar.com
Prof. Bradt will lead a discussion ideal for those who have read the book, but will be suitable for all interested attendees. Wilber’s War is rich in discussion topics, such as:
– The overall strategies of the Pacific War and the Maine Guard’s role in it
– The lives of soldiers in the Pacific Theater in and out of combat
– The nature of “jungle combat” as portrayed by Wilber
– The consequences of losing close friends in combat
– The challenges faced by those on the home front
– The role of infidelity at home and abroad during long separations
– PTSD and its consequences, including suicide
– The ethics of publishing the private sexual lives of one’s deceased parents
Print copies of Wilber’s War (abridged) are available for circulation at the Brewer Public Library circulation desk. They are also available for purchase at www.wilberswar.com and www.amazon.com. The e-books and the audible version, as well as the original print triology, are also available at those sites.
Hale Bradt is Professor of Physics, Emeritus, at MIT. He lived in Bangor with his parents before and during part of World War II. He now lives in Salem, MA, with his wife. One of his two daughters is a resident of Buxton, ME.
“Hale Bradt relates a story that could resonate with the multitude of families , who also sacrificed a father, a husband, or son [to war].” (Foreword Reviews, Fall 2015) To sign up for this exciting presentation, call the Brewer Public Library at 989-7943.
