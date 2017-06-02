Book Discussion: Strangers in their own Land

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Witherle Memorial Library, 41 School Street, Castine, Maine
For more information: (207) 326-4375; witherle.lib.me.us
On Wednesday, June 14th, 5 – 6 PM, in the Witherle Memorial Library, Margie Olivari and Barbara Fleck will lead a discussion on renowned sociologist Arlie Hochschild’s book Strangers in their own land: anger and mourning on the American Right. Strangers in their Own Land follows Hochschild on a thought-provoking journey from her liberal hometown of Berkeley, California, deep into Louisiana bayou country—a stronghold of the conservative right.
Dr. Barbara Fleck is a professor of Engineering at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine. Dr. Marjorie Olivari is a medical practitioner at Castine Community Health Service. This program is part of our new American Politics in the 21st Century Book Discussion Series. For more information, contact the Witherle Memorial Library at 326-4375 or refdesk@witherle.lib.me.us.
