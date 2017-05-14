Community

Book club to meet

By Jeanne Benedict, Library Director
Posted May 14, 2017, at 9:04 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine

For more information: 207-546-7301; moorelibrary.org/

The book club at the H.D. Moore Library and Parish House will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, to discuss “The Good Braider” by Terry Farish.

This book tells the story of a family’s journey from war-torn Sudan to Cairo and finally to Portland, Maine. It was selected as the 2013 Bank Street College of Education Best Book of the Year and a Book of Outstanding Merit. Copies of the book are available at the library.

The library is located at 22 Village Road, Steuben. For more information, call 207-546-7301 or email jbenedict@moore.lib.me.us.

