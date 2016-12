Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Come to the Brewer Public Library to discuss The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper by Phaedra Patrick. Call the Library at 989-7943 with any questions or for more information.

