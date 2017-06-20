Book Art for Teens

By Samantha Cote,
Posted June 20, 2017, at 4:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 6, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME

For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Using discarded books, teens will have the opportunity to create art of their own. Supplies will be put out for book jewelry and secret book boxes, but inspiration for other crafts will be provided. Teens are those going into 6th grade through those just graduated from high school.

