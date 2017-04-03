Bonnie Kane and Walter Wright Duo Tour

Friday, April 14, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: The Cannery at South Penobscot, 207 Southern Bay Rd, Penobscot, Maine
For more information: 207-326-2027; facebook.com/events/1778711559112714/
Walter Wright (percussion) & Bonnie Kate (reeds and flute) will be stopping over for a concert at the Cannery as part of their Québec-Ontario-New England tour. Joining them locally will be N.B..Aldrich (found sound), Steve Norton (reeds) and Leslie Ross (bassoon).
Price: by donation, suggested $5- $15
Bonnie Kane
is a dedicated improvisor, integrating saxophone, flute, feedback and electronics her work as avant-core, is an extreme energy mix of psychedelic rock, hard core, and avant garde jazz.
She was influenced by an unusually early exposure to Sun Ra, studies with Sonny Simmons, Paul McCandless, Glenn Moore, Ralph Towner (Oregon), and Jon Raskin (Rova Saxophone Quartet). A stint in the original Club Foot Orchestra, whose members then included Snakefinger (The Residents) and Eric Drew Feldman (Captain Beefheart), introduced her to electronic processing for horns, and brief study at Mills College under Anthony Braxton solidified her direction.
Her bands have been known for “scalp shearing shows”, “feats of bravery”, and for music that is “… the algebra of heart, brain, and soul.” Her music is not for the timid.
http://bonniekane.com/code/bk11_music_bio2.html
Walter Wright
is an interdisciplinary artist, his practice includes computer programming, electro-acoustic music, and video performance. His focus is on “improvisation as a way of being present in the world.”
Wright performs with several groups including LOS CONDENADOS, Egregoros, and ensemble inédit ?!. He plays a Bugbrand Board Weevil, contact mics by Crank Sturgeon, drums and percussion.
https://nohtv.wordpress.com/a
