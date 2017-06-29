Boil Water Order for Fire Hydrant Upgrade on Limited Streets in Pittsfield lifted

The boil water order for the streets listed below due to the replacement of 7 fire hydrants has been lifted as the water testing did not show any issues.

The boil water order was precautionary in nature, however, important to do so that an issue does not develop with so much work taking place in such a short period of time.

On June 26, 2017, Pittsfield Water Works replaced 7 fire hydrants on or near the following streets Detroit Street, Lincoln Street, Leonard Street, Hunnewell Avenue, Davis Street, Washington Street, Mill Court, Cottage Street and North Main Street from Detroit Street to the Madawaska Avenue intersection. ONLY THESE STREETS had their water turned off on Monday for this project. The Water/Sewer Department, as well as many other staff members, worked all at once to get this done as soon as they could on Monday, June 26. Water was restored around 7:00 pm.

Due to the possibility of unsafe water, all consumers on the above listed streets were directed to BOIL ALL WATER for at least 5 minutes before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or any other activity involving consumption of water.

This order was ONLY for the streets listed and was not for the rest of the Town.

The project went really well and we greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation!

Questions regarding this notice should be directed to: Scott Noble at Pittsfield Water Works at 1-207-487-3136 or to the State of Maine Drinking Water Program at 1-207-287-2070 during normal business hours.

