Outdoors

Bogs and Fens: New England’s Most Pristine Ecosystems

By Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition
Posted March 02, 2017, at 12:54 p.m.

Thursday, March 16, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High St., Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-338-1137; belfastbaywatershed.org

The Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition invites you to a free presentation by Dr. Ron Davis, founder of the Orono Bog. In New England, at least 25 bogs and fens can be visited on boardwalks to see carnivorous plants, orchids, and uncommon bird species. Davis, author of a new guidebook entitled “Bogs & Fens,” will explain some of the unique features of these beautiful and fascinating ecosystems, in a talk illustrated with his outstanding photos.

BDN photo by Aislinn Sarnacki.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Injured man found on I-95 believed to have jumped from overpass
  2. Police: Livermore man ate cocaine off hood of police cruiser while being detained
  3. Hermon father, sons indicted for multiple break-ins, theft of copper pipes from homesHermon father, sons indicted for multiple break-ins, theft of copper pipes from homes
  4. Lincoln area eyed as potential Poland Spring bottling siteLincoln area eyed as potential Poland Spring bottling site
  5. Developers eye East Millinocket as heart of $240M biomass ventureDevelopers eye East Millinocket as heart of $240M biomass venture

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs