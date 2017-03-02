Bogs and Fens: New England’s Most Pristine Ecosystems

Thursday, March 16, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High St., Belfast, Maine For more information: 207-338-1137; belfastbaywatershed.org

The Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition invites you to a free presentation by Dr. Ron Davis, founder of the Orono Bog. In New England, at least 25 bogs and fens can be visited on boardwalks to see carnivorous plants, orchids, and uncommon bird species. Davis, author of a new guidebook entitled “Bogs & Fens,” will explain some of the unique features of these beautiful and fascinating ecosystems, in a talk illustrated with his outstanding photos.

BDN photo by Aislinn Sarnacki.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →