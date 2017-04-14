Thursday, June 22, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Stonington Opera House, 1 Opera House Lane, Stonington, Maine
For more information: 207-367-2788; operahousearts.org
Boghat is back! A Traditional Irish Dance Music trio of accomplished musicians based out of Portland, Boghat plays the traditional music of Ireland with a contemporary twist. From fiery reels and sexy jigs to plaintive airs and the occasional song, Boghat covers the entire spectrum of the genre, experimenting with contemporary elements while maintaining a healthy respect for the tradition.
