Boghat to Play Riverfront Park in Old Town

Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Riverfront Park, North Main Street, Old Town, ME
For more information: 207-827-3972; old-town.lib.me.us/
Boghat is a Traditional Irish Dance Music trio of accomplished musicians based out of Portland, Maine.
Boghat plays the traditional music of Ireland with a contemporary twist. From fiery reels and sexy jigs to plaintive airs and the occasional song, Boghat covers the entire spectrum of the genre, experimenting with contemporary elements while maintaining a healthy respect for the tradition.
Remember to bring you blankets and chairs. Rain Location The Old Town Museum.
The 2017 Old Town Summer Concerts in the Park are sponsored by The City of Old Town and hosted by The Old Town Public Library. These concerts take place every Thursday evening at 6:30pm from July 6 to August 10. For a complete list of performers, please visit the libraries website.
