Bobbie’s Gardens on The Michaud Trail in Need of New Caretaker

By Bobbie Allen, Chaplain Millinocket Elks Lodge 1521
Posted Jan. 30, 2017, at 4:14 p.m.

Bobbie Allen current caretaker of the gardens and lawns on the Michaud Trail in Millinocket is looking for someone to take over this volunteer job. Due to health issues she can no longer continue her work. Equipment that has been purchased with fundraising will be available to the person or group(s) of people to help with the care and maintenance. Maintenance includes cutting back flowers in the upcoming spring to make room for new growth, weeding, mowing which is done with a riding mower as well as a self-propelled push mower, trimming around the gardens, and cleanup of leaves, dirt, and debris on the walking path with a gas blower. Anyone interested please call 207-723-1207 for more information.

