Bobbie Allen’s Gardens On The Michaud Trail Available for New Caretaker

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Bobbie's Gardens Plant and equipment Sale, Mike Michaud Trail, Millinocket, ME For more information: 207-723-1675

Due to continuing back issues the sole landscaper and maintenance person of the Mike Michaud Multi-use Trail in Millinocket, Bobbie Allen has to give up her 5 year project. With little or no help physically to help with maintenance and upkeep on the trail she finds it too difficult to continue. If anyone wants to take over the project before the sale of the maintenance items contact Bobbie.

Story continues below advertisement.

There will be a sale of plants scheduled for October 5 at the back path portion off of Forest Ave. Also for sale are 55 gallon water barrel never used still in the box, self propelled lawn mower, a heavy duty pull behind cart, lawn tractor, and other tools associated with maintaining the path. For information call Bobbie at 207-723-1675, on Facebook, or by email bobbieallen74@gmail.com.

Also, for those people who donated game cameras, and other equipment please contact her to get them back. She will need help getting them down from their locations. Some of the proceeds will be donated to another project in Millinocket.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →