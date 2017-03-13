Blues Ukulele Workshops

On Saturday, March 25th a two part “Blues” Ukulele Workshop will be held at the Belfast Boathouse, 34 Commercial Street Belfast, Maine. Part One of this workshop will be held from 6:00-7:00 p.m. with a short break and Part Two held from 7:15-8:15 p.m. Cost for one class is $15 or sign up for both classes and only pay $25. Some loaner ukes will be available

This Blues Workshop is being instructed by local musician Jeffrey Weinberger

For more information contact Jeff at 322-2685 or email jeffrey.weinberger@maine.edu

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →