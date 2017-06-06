Friday, July 28, 2017 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 2017 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Bangor Waterfront, 1 Railroad St, Bangor , ME
For more information: 2079895631; q1065.fm/events-bangor/blues-brews-bbq-2/28-july-2017-bangor-waterfront/
Renowned blues artists from all over the United States are coming to Bangor for the third annual, Blues Brews & BBQ, presented by Penobscot County Federal Credit Union. This year’s festival will be our biggest yet. Two days packed with some of the best artists & best music on the blues scene today!
