Community

Blues At the Barn

By lynne santerre
Posted July 13, 2017, at 2:31 p.m.

Thursday, July 20, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine

For more information: 207-667-1308; surryartsatthebarn.com

Surry Arts at the Barn (SATB), will host veteran blues performers Dan Graziano and Joel Mann at 7:00 pm. Thursday, July 20. Graziano, the frontman for Danny and the Bluetones, provide vocals/guitar and Joel Mann provides bass. They have both worked with B.B. King, Coco Montoya and the Derek Trucks Band.

Tickets are $15 and can purchased at the door or online at SATB’s website surryartsatthebarn.com

SATB is a performing arts center located in a 100 year old barn at 8 Cross Road in Surry. For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine state rep suggests in Facebook rant he would harm TrumpMaine state rep suggests in Facebook rant he would harm Trump
  2. A Maine nonprofit paid its disabled workers less than minimum wage, while its executives got six figuresA Maine nonprofit paid its disabled workers less than minimum wage, while its executives got six figures
  3. A man freed a whale from a fishing net. Then it killed him, friends say.A man freed a whale from a fishing net. Then it killed him, friends say.
  4. Midcoast general store that first opened in 1832 goes up for saleMidcoast general store that first opened in 1832 goes up for sale
  5. Two drivers killed in head-on crash in Union