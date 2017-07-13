Blues At the Barn

Thursday, July 20, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine
For more information: 207-667-1308; surryartsatthebarn.com
Surry Arts at the Barn (SATB), will host veteran blues performers Dan Graziano and Joel Mann at 7:00 pm. Thursday, July 20. Graziano, the frontman for Danny and the Bluetones, provide vocals/guitar and Joel Mann provides bass. They have both worked with B.B. King, Coco Montoya and the Derek Trucks Band.
Tickets are $15 and can purchased at the door or online at SATB’s website surryartsatthebarn.com
SATB is a performing arts center located in a 100 year old barn at 8 Cross Road in Surry. For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.
