Bluegrass & Beans… what a great combo!

Saturday, July 22, 2017 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Curran Homestead Village, 372 Fields Pond Road, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-205-4849; curranhomestead.org
Orrington Old Home Week activities continue at the Curran Homestead Village. On Saturday, July 22, from 3 to 7 p.m., visitors can enjoy Bluegrass Music with a variety of local musicians including the Curran’s own banjo-picking board member Jim Leighton.
Guests can also enjoy a baked bean supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost for the supper is just $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $8 for children under 12, and under 6 is free with all proceeds going to benefit the Curran Homestead Village.
