Bluegrass & Beans… what a great combo!

Jim Leighton on banjo
Jim Leighton on banjo
By Susan Pate
Posted July 03, 2017, at 7:46 a.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Curran Homestead Village, 372 Fields Pond Road, Orrington, Maine

For more information: 207-205-4849; curranhomestead.org

Orrington Old Home Week activities continue at the Curran Homestead Village. On Saturday, July 22, from 3 to 7 p.m., visitors can enjoy Bluegrass Music with a variety of local musicians including the Curran’s own banjo-picking board member Jim Leighton.

Guests can also enjoy a baked bean supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost for the supper is just $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $8 for children under 12, and under 6 is free with all proceeds going to benefit the Curran Homestead Village.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. LePage ally pitches new Maine budget deal that costs more than rejected compromiseLePage ally pitches new Maine budget deal that costs more than rejected compromise
  2. Marine Patrol officer charged after pickup collides with tractor-trailer in DamariscottaMarine Patrol officer charged after pickup collides with tractor-trailer in Damariscotta
  3. Police: Drunken driver fatally hits pedestrian in South Portland
  4. Wild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago LakeWild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago Lake
  5. Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in WaldoboroMotorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Waldoboro

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs