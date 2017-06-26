Homestead

Blue Zee Farm Tour

By Blue Hill Heritage Trust
Posted June 26, 2017, at 5 p.m.

Monday, July 3, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Blue Zee Farm, 652 Front Ridge Road, Penobscot, Maine

For more information: 2073745118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/2017/2017-events-schedule/

In collaboration with the Blue Hill Co-op, join us for a Farm Tour at Blue Zee Farm, on the town line of Penobscot/Blue Hill. Join Mark and Renata Scarano for a tour of their wonderful farm. Blue Hill Heritage Trust holds agricultural easements on Blue Zee Farm, protecting the land forever. The farm tour is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Sponsored by Blue Hill Heritage Trust and the Blue Hill Co-op. For more info, directions, or to register for the event please contact the BHHT office.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Driver collides with ambulance responding to emergency medical callDriver collides with ambulance responding to emergency medical call
  2. Eddington man dies in Orono motorcycle crash
  3. Three boys accused of setting fire to Sanford millThree boys accused of setting fire to Sanford mill
  4. Bernie Sanders responds to ongoing FBI fraud probe into wife’s 2010 bank loanBernie Sanders responds to ongoing FBI fraud probe into wife’s 2010 bank loan
  5. Reported sighting of great white shark clears Maine beachReported sighting of great white shark clears Maine beach

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs