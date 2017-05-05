Blue Hill Public Library Play Reading

By Blue Hill Library,
Posted May 05, 2017, at 11:48 a.m.

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The public is invited to participate in the Blue Hill Public Library Play Reading Group on Wednesday, May 17th from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at the library, and every 3rd Wednesday of the month until summer. This month the group will read Blood Knot, by South African playwright Athol Fugard, a drama that debuted in Johannesburg in 1961, and off Broadway in 1964.

The play is about two brothers growing up in a town in South Africa, one of which has a much lighter skin tone than the other and can pass for white, which causes a lot of problems between the two.

The group welcomes inexperienced and experienced readers alike. The only criteria are the love of plays and the joy of reading them aloud among like-minded theater fans. For further information, contact the Blue Hill Library at 374-5515 or Michael Donahue at 374-5248, or Donahue.mg@gmail.com.

