Wednesday, April 19, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
The public is invited to participate in the Blue Hill Public Library Play Reading Group on Wednesday, April 19th from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at the library, and every 3rd Wednesday of the month until the summer. This month the group will read No Time For Comedy, by S. N. Behrman, a comedy that debuted in New York City in 1939.
In the play, the protagonist, a playwright of light comedies, criticizes himself for his failure to address serious contemporary problems, much as Behrman was criticized for not exploring serious themes in his hit shows. The original Broadway production starred Laurence Olivier and Katherine Cornell.
The group welcomes inexperienced and experienced readers alike. The only criteria are the love of plays and the joy of reading them aloud among like-minded theater fans. For further information, contact the Blue Hill Library at 374-5515 or Michael Donahue at 374-5248, or Donahue.mg@gmail.com.
