Wednesday, March 15, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515

The public is invited to participate in the Blue Hill Public Library Play Reading Group on Wednesday, March 15th from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at the library, and every 3rd Wednesday of the month until summer. This month the group will read Outside Mullingar, by John Patrick Shanley, a romantic comedy that was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play for 2014.

The play is about Anthony and Rosemary, a couple of middle-aged farmers who will need to overcome a bitter land feud, familial rivalries and their own romantic fears to find happiness.

The group welcomes inexperienced and experienced readers alike. The only criteria are the love of plays and the joy of reading them aloud among like-minded theater fans. For further information, contact the Blue Hill Library at 374-5515 or Michael Donahue at 374-5248, or Donahue.mg@gmail.com.

