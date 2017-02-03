Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The public is invited to participate in the Blue Hill Public Library Play Reading Group on Wednesday, February 15th from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at the library, and every 3rd Wednesday of the month until summer. This month the group will read Hand to God, by Robert Haskins, called a “black comedy” by the New York Times. The play premiered off Broadway in 2011 and on Broadway in 2015.

In the play, a widow is asked by her church to run the children’s puppet club that includes her son. Her son’s character takes on a life of its own, announcing that it is Satan and revealing secrets about the other puppet characters that they don’t appreciate. Meanwhile the club is expected to put on a performance within a week.

The group welcomes inexperienced and experienced readers alike. The only criteria are the love of plays and the joy of reading them aloud among like-minded theater fans. For further information, contact the Blue Hill Library at 374-5515 or Michael Donahue at 374-5248, or Donahue.mg@gmail.com.

