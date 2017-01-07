Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The public is invited to participate in the Blue Hill Public Library Play Reading Group on Wednesday, January 18th from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at the Library, and every 3rd Wednesday of the month until next summer. This month the group will read The Winter’s Tale, by William Shakespeare, part psychological drama and part comedy.

In the play, Shakespeare displays his mastery of the stage when the jealousy, tyranny, and death of the first three acts give way to the love, music, and rebirth of the last two acts. This popular play includes Shakespeare’s most famous stage direction: “Exit, pursued by a bear.”

The group welcomes inexperienced and experienced readers alike. The only criteria are the love of plays and the joy of reading them aloud among like-minded theater fans. For further information, contact the Blue Hill Library at 374-5515 or Michael Donahue at 374-5248, or Donahue.mg@gmail.com.

