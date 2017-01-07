Blue Hill Public Library Play Reading

By Blue Hill Library,
Posted Jan. 07, 2017, at 11:56 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The public is invited to participate in the Blue Hill Public Library Play Reading Group on Wednesday, January 18th from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at the Library, and every 3rd Wednesday of the month until next summer. This month the group will read The Winter’s Tale, by William Shakespeare, part psychological drama and part comedy.

In the play, Shakespeare displays his mastery of the stage when the jealousy, tyranny, and death of the first three acts give way to the love, music, and rebirth of the last two acts. This popular play includes Shakespeare’s most famous stage direction: “Exit, pursued by a bear.”

The group welcomes inexperienced and experienced readers alike. The only criteria are the love of plays and the joy of reading them aloud among like-minded theater fans. For further information, contact the Blue Hill Library at 374-5515 or Michael Donahue at 374-5248, or Donahue.mg@gmail.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. LePage budget would cut 500 state jobs, shift Maine to flat tax by 2020LePage budget would cut 500 state jobs, shift Maine to flat tax by 2020
  2. Union: State workers warned about layoffs ahead of LePage budget releaseUnion: State workers warned about layoffs ahead of LePage budget release
  3. Waldoboro man dies when plow truck, pickup collide on Maine Turnpike
  4. Where Maine is losing its workers the fastestWhere Maine is losing its workers the fastest
  5. Maine tribe’s plan to sell vodka to casinos fuels conflict on Indian IslandMaine tribe’s plan to sell vodka to casinos fuels conflict on Indian Island

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs