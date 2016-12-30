Blue Hill Public Library: “Girls Who Code”

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: George Stevens Academy, 23 Union St, Blue Hill , Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Blue Hill Public Library is offering a weekly after school program, “Girls Who Code” that will meet at the George Stevens Academy on Wednesdays, 4:00 to 6:00 PM starting January 11th and running through the end of the school year. “Girls Who Code” is a free, 6 month after-school program for girls 12 to 18 years of age to teach them computer coding and to help them build a sisterhood of supportive peers and role models. The program was created by the national non-profit, “Girls Who Code,” and is made possible by a grant from “Cornerstones of Science” a nonprofit that provides libraries with resources and programs to stimulate public interest in science.

According to Girls Who Code, “Tech jobs are among the fastest growing in the country and girls are being left behind. The gender gap in computing has actually been getting worse since the 1980’s! By 2020, there will be 1.4 million jobs available in computing related fields, and US graduates are on track to fill 29% of those jobs. Women are on track to fill just 3%.” The group’s mission is to close the gender gap in technology.

The program will be led by facilitator Michelle Keyo, who has daughters of her own and is the webmaster for the library’s website. While the program is free, space is limited and registration the series is required. Participants may register using the library’s web calendar found at www.bhpl.net, or by calling the library at 374-5515.

