Blue Hill Memorial Hospital celebrates completion of on-campus helipad

Blue Hill Memorial Hospital (BHMH) staff gathered this morning to unveil a new helipad, which further promotes their commitment to providing safe, high quality care. Community members, hospital staff and trustees, and representatives from LifeFlight of Maine (LifeFlight) were all in attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The hospital broke ground last spring to create a new landing site for LifeFlight to use for urgent patient transport. BHMH President and CEO, John Ronan, FACHE praised the many who helped make this improvement in care a reality including the support from donors and the local community. Ronan added, “The new helipad is a key component to delivering care to patients. This will ensure our community’s most critical patients get to the emergency tertiary care that they need safely and in a timely manner.”

Eighty-five percent of LifeFlight’s missions are from rural, community hospitals to one of Maine’s three trauma centers, or to specialty centers in Boston. LifeFlight of Maine Executive Director Thomas Judge shared that, “Today is a great day. This helipad adds another new door of access for safer, faster care for the community.”

BHMH is a 25-bed critical access hospital that serves a population of approximately 35,000 people and is a member of EMHS. LifeFlight of Maine is a non-profit air medical and critical care transport service jointly owned by EMHS and Central Maine Healthcare Corporation.

