Blue Hill Memorial Hospital acquires state-of-the-art CT scanner

BLUE HILL, Maine — Blue Hill Memorial Hospital started using a brand new state-of-the-art Computed Tomography scanner on Dec. 12.

CT scans are diagnostic medical tests that produce multiple cross-section images of inside the body to examine and evaluate injuries from trauma, detect cancers, assess results of a surgery, diagnose vascular diseases, and more.

Blue Hill’s new equipment, manufactured by Siemens, uses innovative technologies to provide better images using less radiation.

“We now can offer our patients much faster CT scans with reduced number of breath holds and significantly higher quality images,” explains Diagnostic Imaging Manager for Blue Hill Memorial Hospital and Maine Coast Memorial Hospital Jewel Brown, RTR, in a hospital press release.

With this new scanner, BHMH will have the option to offer additional types of testing in the future, such as CT Angiography helping to diagnose and evaluate blood vessel disease or related conditions, such as aneurysms or blockages.

“Blue Hill Memorial Hospital’s investment in the new CT Scanner brings better technology and a better patient experience to this community,” shares Diagnostic Imaging Medical Director, Richard Seger, MD, in the press release.

The acquisition of this CT Scanner and design and creation of its new space marks the beginning of several planned improvement projects slated to take place on Blue Hill Memorial Hospital’s campus.

For information regarding BHMH’s Diagnostic Imaging programs and services, contact your primary care provider.

