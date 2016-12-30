Blue Hill Library Film: The Wrong Box

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library Film Series will continue with The Wrong Box (1966), starring John Mills, Michael Caine, Ralph Richardson, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore, on Thursday, January 12th at 7:00 PM at the library. The film is a British comedy, directed by Bryan Forbes, and based on an 1889 novel of the same name by Robert Louis Stevenson and Lloyd Osbourne. In the film a new gang appears in London that dress up like the police and steal from the criminals.

All films are shown free of charge on the Library’s “pretty big” screen in the Howard Room. For more information, call the library (374-5515) or Michael Donahue, 374-5248 or Donahue.mg@gmail.com.

