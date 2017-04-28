Blue Hill Library Film: Shakespeare in Love

Thursday, May 11, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
The Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library Film Series will continue with Shakespeare in Love (1998), starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Judi Dench, Colin Firth, Ben Affleck, and Geoffrey Rush, on Thursday, May 11th at 7:00 PM at the library. Directed by John Madden, the film is a comedy, and depicts a young Shakespeare, out of ideas and short of cash, who meets his ideal woman and is inspired to write one of his most famous plays.
All films are shown free of charge on the library’s “pretty big” screen in the Howard Room. For more information, call the library (374-5515) or Michael Donahue, 374-5248 or Donahue.mg@gmail.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →