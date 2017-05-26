Blue Hill Library Film: Fly Away Home

Thursday, June 8, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
The Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library Film Series will conclude for the season with Fly Away Home (1996), starring Anna Paquin and Jeff Daniels, on Thursday, June 8th at 7:00 PM at the library. Directed by Carroll Ballard, the film is based on the book by Bill Lishman, Father Goose: One Man, a Gaggle of Geese, and Their Real Life Incredible Journey South, a biographical story of how Lishman and his daughter trained geese to follow their ultralight aircraft and were able to teach them how to migrate by leading them on their migration route.
All films are shown free of charge on the library’s “pretty big” screen in the Howard Room. For more information, call the library (374-5515) or Michael Donahue, 374-5248 or Donahue.mg@gmail.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →