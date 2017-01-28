Blue Hill Library Film: Diner

By Blue Hill Library,
Posted Jan. 28, 2017, at 11:41 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library Film Series will continue with Diner (1982), starring Steve Guttenberg, Daniel Stern, Mickey Rourke, Kevin Bacon, Timothy Daly, and Ellen Barkin, on Thursday, February 9th at 7:00 PM at the library. The film is a comedy, written and directed by Barry Levinson. The film is about the changing relationships of a group of school friends that reunite at a wedding when they are in their 20’s.

All films are shown free of charge on the library’s “pretty big” screen in the Howard Room. For more information, call the library (374-5515) or Michael Donahue, 374-5248 or Donahue.mg@gmail.com

