Blue Hill Library Film: Bad Day at Black Rock

Thursday, March 9, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library Film Series will continue with Bad Day at Black Rock (1955), starring Spencer Tracy and Robert Ryan, on Thursday, March 9th at 7:00 PM at the library. The film is a thriller, directed by John Sturges and adapted from the short story, Bad Time at Honda by Howard Breslin. The film is about a veteran visiting a small western town in search of a Japanese American man who had been interned during World War II, and finding the locals strangely hostile.

All films are shown free of charge on the library’s “pretty big” screen in the Howard Room. For more information, call the library (374-5515) or Michael Donahue, 374-5248 or Donahue.mg@gmail.com

