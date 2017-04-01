Blue Hill Library Film: Amazing Grace (2006)

By Blue Hill Library,
Posted April 01, 2017, at 10:35 a.m.

Friday, April 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library Film Series will continue with Amazing Grace (2006), starring Ioan Gruffudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Romola Garai and Albert Finney, on Thursday, April 13th at 7:00 PM at the library. The film is a biographical drama, directed by Michael Apted, inspired by the true story of the long fight to abolish the slave trade in England.

All films are shown free of charge on the library’s “pretty big” screen in the Howard Room. For more information, call the library (374-5515) or Michael Donahue, 374-5248 or Donahue.mg@gmail.com.

