Blue Hill Library Book Sale March 4th

By Blue Hill Library,
Posted Feb. 24, 2017, at 12:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Friends of Blue Hill Public Library will hold their first-Saturday-of-the-month book sale on March 4th in the library’s basement “book nook” from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. In addition to a good selection of high quality, clean books, shoppers can look forward to a special section of “unique books,” collections of travelogues, books on golf and for a limited time, LP records. Most books are still only a dollar or two, and paperbacks only 50 cents. Each child may select a free book. There is also an ongoing paperback sale upstairs available whenever the library is open (25 cents each for a limited time!).

The Friends wish to thank the many donors who keep the sale supplied with quality books, and welcome contributions – big or small. Book sale proceeds enable the Friends to sponsor many of the special programs offered at the library, and to make special purchases of books, DVDs, etc., and equipment for the library. To donate books that are in good condition (please no moldy or soiled books!) or for more information, contact the library at 374-5515.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Driver who died Tuesday was under investigation for similar crash 6 months agoDriver who died Tuesday was under investigation for similar crash 6 months ago
  2. Estranged wife accused of killing husband in Acton
  3. Protesters disrupt ceremony honoring Portland police chiefProtesters disrupt ceremony honoring Portland police chief
  4. Collins, King, Pingree urge LePage to drop fight against North Woods monumentCollins, King, Pingree urge LePage to drop fight against North Woods monument
  5. Jury finds ex-youth minister not guilty of sex crimeJury finds ex-youth minister not guilty of sex crime

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs