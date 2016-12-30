Blue Hill Library Book Sale January 7th

By Blue Hill Library,
Posted Dec. 30, 2016, at 1:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Friends of Blue Hill Public Library will hold their first-Saturday-of-the-month book sale on January 7th in the library’s basement “book nook” from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Ring in the New Year with a “new” book—try a new author, a new recipe or a new craft project. Most books are still only a dollar or two. All fiction and biographies will be half price! Each child may select a free book.

The Friends wish to thank the many donors who keep the sale supplied with quality books, and welcome contributions – big or small. Book sale proceeds enable the Friends to sponsor many of the special programs offered at the library, and to make special purchases of books, dvds, etc., and equipment for the library. To donate books that are in good condition (please no moldy or soiled books!) or for more information, contact the Library at 374-5515.

