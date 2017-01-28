Blue Hill Library Book Sale February 4th

By Blue Hill Library,
Posted Jan. 28, 2017, at 11:37 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Friends of Blue Hill Public Library will hold their first-Saturday-of-the-month book sale on February 4th in the library’s basement “book nook” from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Shoppers can look forward to many new fiction, biography and children’s titles, and a half-price sale on cookbooks. Most books are still only a dollar or two, and paperbacks only 50 cents. Each child may select a free book.

The Friends wish to thank the many donors who keep the sale supplied with quality books, and welcome contributions – big or small. Book sale proceeds enable the Friends to sponsor many of the special programs offered at the library, and to make special purchases of books, dvds, etc., and equipment for the library. To donate books that are in good condition (please no moldy or soiled books!) or for more information, contact the library at 374-5515.

