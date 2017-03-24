Blue Hill Library Book Sale April 1st No Foolin’

The Friends of Blue Hill Public Library will hold their first-Saturday-of-the-month book sale on April 1st in the library’s basement “Book Nook” from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. In addition to a good selection of high quality, clean books, shoppers can look forward to miscellaneous nonfiction at half price, more LP records for a dollar (last chance), and spiral bound cookbooks for 25 cents. Most books are still only a dollar or two, and paperbacks only 50 cents—with an extra-big supply this month—like new. Each child may select a free book. There is also an ongoing paperback sale upstairs available whenever the library is open.

The Friends wish to thank the many donors who keep the sale supplied with quality books, and welcome contributions – big or small. Book sale proceeds enable the Friends to sponsor many of the special programs offered at the library. To donate books that are in good condition (please no moldy or soiled books!) or for more information, contact the library at 374-5515.

