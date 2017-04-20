Blue Hill Heritage Trust Welcomes Four New Directors.

For Immediate Release- 4/21/17

Media Contact- Chrissy Allen

Development and Outreach Director, Blue Hill Heritage Trust

(207)374-5118

chrissy@bluehillheritagetrust.org

Blue Hill Heritage Trust Welcomes New Directors

Blue Hill Heritage Trust is pleased to announce the addition of four new members to their Board of Directors. Sarah King, Hannah Webber, Doug Cowan and Johanna Barrett will all serve on the board until 2020. Each of these new directors brings unique talents and training to the table that will enrich our 32-year-old Peninsula-wide organization. Johanna Barrett has taken on the role of treasurer from Terry Moulton, who has moved to the Vice President seat on the board.

Sarah Jaffray King grew up in Blue Hill, and is currently raising her family near her childhood home. Sarah is a civil engineer and has worked primarily in land development and environmental compliance. She is currently pursuing a Master’s of Environmental Law and Policy, as well as being very active in Blue Hill’s school system and on the Planning Board.

Hannah Webber is a lifelong Mainer, and lives with her family in Surry. As the Research and Education Projects Manager at Schoodic Institute, at Acadia National Park, Hannah works at the intersection of research, education, and science communication.

Doug Cowan came to Maine from Boston, in 1977, and currently resides in Brooksville with his wife. A retired radiologist, Doug works to support community health here on the Blue Hill peninsula and is most grateful for our strong communities working together to support one another and our local landscape for future generations.

Johanna Barrett, originally from the Bavarian Alps, moved to Maine when she was a teenager. Johanna holds a Master’s of Applied Economics, and another in Global Environmental Policy. She lives in Blue Hill and works at the Marine & Environmental Research Institute.

For more information on all Blue Hill Heritage Trust’s Board of Directors and Staff, please visit their website www.bluehillheritagetrust.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →