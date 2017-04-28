Blue Hill Heritage Trust- Spring Speaker Series

Thursday, May 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, ME
For more information: 2073745118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/2017/2017-events-schedule/
For Immediate Release- May 1, 2017
Media Contact- Chrissy Allen
Development and Outreach Director
Blue Hill Heritage Trust
chrissy@bluehillheritagetrust.org
(207)374-5118
Blue Hill Heritage Trust is pleased to host a Spring Speaker Series during the month of May. The talks will cover a range of topics from ticks to trail building, with special guest speakers from across the state of Maine. All talks are free and open to the public, and will include time for Q&A as well as a small reception with refreshments.
The First talk, held on May 18th, will be a panel discussion with professionals from the science and medical community, discussing an all to relevant and nerve racking subject- TICKS! Griffin Dill from the University of Maine Tick Lab, Chuck Lubelczyk, a field biologist from Maine Medical Center, and Dr. Mike Murnik from Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, will provide the most current information on ticks in Maine. The talk will be held at Blue Hill Consolidated School at 7pm. Childcare will be available for those with small children who wish to attend kid free, all ages are welcome.
The Second talk in our Spring Speaker Series, taking place May 24th, will look at how two local artists are telling stories through their artform. Join BHHT, and friends Ann Flewelling and Tate Yoder, for a discussion and special video presentation on how they are telling stories, such as Blue Hill Heritage Trust’s, through a lens. The talk will also feature the official release of a special video project BHHT recently completed with Yoder. The talk will be held at the Blue Hill Public Library at 6:30pm.
The third and final talk in our Spring Speaker Series will be May 30th, and focus on how land trusts like Blue Hill Heritage Trust design and build new trails on conserved lands. Trail building experts George Fields of Blue Hill Heritage Trust, Caleb Jackson of Maine Coast Heritage Trust and Pete Coleman of Acadia National Park will give a presentation on the various stages of trail building from planning to ribbon cutting. The talk will be held at the Blue Hill Public Library at 6:30pm.
We hope you can join us for these wonderful talks, along with all the other great Free & Public programs we have scheduled throughout the year.
