Blue Hill Concert Association receives arts grant for daylong Master Class

BLUE HILL, Maine — Blue Hill Concert Association received a $2,500 grant from the ME Expansion Arts Fund of the Maine Community Foundation for a daylong Master Class with local string students hosted by world renowned Minetti String Quartett from Austria on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at First Congregational Church of Blue Hill.

The Master Class will be open to the public and free of charge.

“This grant will support our expanding student outreach program with an exciting day of music and instruction,” said George Zentz, Program Director for the BHCA.

The Blue Hill Concert Association has been bringing world-class musicians to the Blue Hill Peninsula for almost 40 years. The first concert of the season is on Jan. 29, featuring the American String Quartet. Ticket subscriptions may be purchased online at www.bluehillconertassociation.org.

Story continues below advertisement.

With offices in Ellsworth and Portland, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →