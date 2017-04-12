Blessing of the Bikes, Special Olympic Ride, BBQ, and Dance

Saturday, May 20, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Location: Lane, Dube Amvet Post 33, Main St, Jay, Me
For more information: 897-4112
The Blessing of the Bikes starts at 10:30 am in the parking lot of St Rose of the Lima Parking Lot in Jay, Maine.
Benefit Ride/Poker Run to benefit Special Olympics starting after the blessing, followed by BBQ and Dance at the Lane Dube AMVET Post 33 in Jay, Me.
Poker Run $5 per hand- Proceeds to Special Olympics
BBQ- donations accepted- proceed to Special Olympics
Dance later in the evening- donation accepted -proceed to Special Olympics
50/50 and silent auction- proceed to Special Olympics
