Blessing of the Animals slated at Blue Hill church

BLUE HILL, Maine — Blessing of the Animals will take place immediately after the 10 a.m. service Sunday, Oct. 2, at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Road .

House-broken pets are welcome in the service. The blessing will take place after the service outside on the lawn. Bring your pets and farm animals. A special song will be perform by children from the church school.

For information, contact the church office at 374-5200 or stfrancisbluehillme@gmail.com.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →