Community

Blessing of the Animals slated at Blue Hill church

Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 11:29 a.m.

BLUE HILL, Maine — Blessing of the Animals will take place immediately after the 10 a.m. service Sunday, Oct. 2, at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Road .

House-broken pets are welcome in the service. The blessing will take place after the service outside on the lawn. Bring your pets and farm animals. A special song will be perform by children from the church school.

 For information, contact the church office at 374-5200 or stfrancisbluehillme@gmail.com.

 

Story continues below advertisement.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article
Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Stephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during last night’s debateStephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during last night’s debate
  2. Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.
  3. Caribou man injured after truck spills potatoesCaribou man injured after truck spills potatoes
  4. Two arrested in suspected meth lab in Washburn, No. 102 statewide
  5. Augusta father charged in connection with near drowning of toddler