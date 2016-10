Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Searsport First Congregational Church, 8 Church Street, Searsport, ME For more information: 207-548-0327; facebook.com/fccsearsport/

All creatures Great and Small are welcome. Free and Open to ALL.

